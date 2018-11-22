Madison Heights police investigating 2 bank robberies

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Madison Heights police are looking into two bank robberies that they believe are connected.

The first robbery occurred on Saturday at the Madison Heights Chemical Bank. The suspect passed a note to the teller and the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The second robbery happened Wednesday at the Madison Heights Chase Bank. The suspect passed a note to the teller, and the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. Once again, the suspect fled on foot, but this time he was chased by witnesses.

The witnesses said they saw the suspect enter a vehicle and leave the parking lot before police arrived.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s or 40s. He's described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue Adidas hat, a black and blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The vehicle he fled in was described as a late 1990s or early 2000s purple Dodge Caravan with a white fuel door on the driver's side.

Madison Heights police are still investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

