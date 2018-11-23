Madison Heights bank robbery suspect arrested after carjacking Wayne State University student

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man suspected in two Madison Heights bank robberies has been taken into custody.

Police said he was arrested Thursday after he tried to carjack someone in Midtown Detroit. He was spotted by police in Warren and fled. Wayne State University police joined in the pursuit.

According to authorities, the suspect crashed into a fence near the intersection of Warren Avenue and Anthony Wayne Drive and fled on foot before attempting to carjack a Wayne State University student's car, at which point he was taken into custody.

The student who owns the car suffered minor injuries.

