Mail carrier killed when struck by own vehicle in Washtenaw County

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

LYNDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her own vehicle struck her.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police officials responded to a report of a fatal collision involving Tracy Sylo, a U.S. Postal Service carrier who had been struck by her own mail truck.

The initial investigation revealed Sylo had parked her truck at the top of a driveway on Lake Road in Lyndon Township and got out. For reasons unknown at the time, the vehicle rolled down the driveway and struck her, pinning her between the truck and a metal guardrail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

