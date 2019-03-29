Man accused of stealing Wayne State bus had 16 warrants, 21 driving suspensions

DETROIT - A man was taken into custody Friday morning outside of Ann Arbor after reportedly stealing a Wayne State University bus.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wayne State bus stolen in Detroit, stopped on I-94 west of Ann Arbor

According to authorities, the bus was stolen from a gas station in the 3500 block of Gratiot Avenue on Detroit's east side. The bus driver left the bus running with the keys in it as he went inside the gas station just before 6 a.m. That's when the man jumped in the bus and took off.

Police said he drove the bus nearly 50 miles before police stopped the bus on I-94, west of Zeeb Road.

Police believe he was intoxicated when he was taken into custody.

According to authorities, the man has 16 current misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest and 21 driving suspensions.

Police are unsure when the suspect will be arraigned because of how long it will take for him to become sober.

