Man angry over missing phone throws brick at Troy business owner's car, finds phone on own car floor

A man got so angry over his lost cellphone, he threw a brick at a business owner's car. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Troy police said a man was caught with open containers of alcohol in his car after throwing a brick through a business owner's vehicle because he was angry about losing his cellphone.

Officers were called at 2:09 p.m. Saturday to a business on southbound Milverton Drive near East Maple Lane. A business owner told police a 50-year-old Lake Orion man had become upset after losing his phone in the business.

Police said the Lake Orion man threw a brick at the business owner's car because he was angry that the owner wouldn't review security tapes to help find the phone.

The Lake Orion man got into his white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and drove south on East Maple Road. Police pulled him over, and he admitted to throwing the brick after believing he had lost his phone inside the business, according to officials.

The man then found his phone on the floor of his own vehicle when he was leaving and realized it must have slipped out of his pocket, police said.

While speaking with the driver, the officer saw two open containers of alcohol in the center cup holders. The driver was issued a misdemeanor citation for transporting an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, officials said.

The man was released at the scene when the business owner refused to press charges for malicious destruction of property. The man agreed to pay for the damage to the business owner's vehicle.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.