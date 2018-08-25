Man arraigned on charges in triple shooting that killed off-duty Port Huron lieutenant

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Morris man was arraigned Saturday morning on charges in connection with a triple shooting that killed an off-duty Port Huron police lieutenant and left two other people injured.

Joshua Michael Bauman is accused of killing Lt. Joel Wood, injuring a 29-year-old Clyde Township woman and injuring a 57-year-old Clyde Township man, according to police.

The shooting happened Friday morning on Atkins Road near I-69 and Wadhams Road.

Bauman is facing the following charges:

First-degree murder

Two counts of assault with intent to murder

First-degree home invasion

Felony firearms

He was denied bond.

A probable cause hearing is set for Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. in Port Huron.

A preliminary exam is set for Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

The shooting

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment building on Atkins Road near I-69 and Wadhams Road, according to police.

Allegedly Bauman, armed with a handgun, burst into a 29-year-old woman's apartment where an off-duty Port Huron police lieutenant was visiting. Multiple shots were fired, and the lieutenant was killed.

A fight took place in a hallway in the apartment building. A corrections officer, who lived downstairs from the woman, responded to the scene.

Police believe the woman was shot outside the apartment.

The corrections officer did not fire at the suspect, however, police said he made it clear he was armed by firing into a wooded area.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the two victims outside the apartment building and the slain off-duty lieutenant inside.

Bauman was not arrested until after 4:30 a.m.

