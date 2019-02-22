Man arrested after allegedly robbing Grosse Pointe Woods restaurant, assaulting witness

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly robbed a Grosse Pointe Woods restaurant and assaulted a witness who chased him down.

Police said the man robbed Garrido's Bistro & Pastry at 19605 Mack Ave. just after 1 p.m.

When a witness chased the man down Littlestone Road, the man allegedly assaulted the witness and knocked him down.

Officers were able to locate a man who matched a description of the robber and arrest him in the area of Prestwick and Eastbourne roads after a chase on foot.

The man is expected to be charged Friday.

