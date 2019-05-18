Man arrested in connection to case involving woman whose body was found in Detroit dumpster

DETROIT - Police have made an arrest in the case involving a woman whose body was found in a Detroit dumpster this week.

Speaking to the media, Detroit Police Chief James Craig confirmed James Quill Cockerham was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection to the case.

The 26-year-old woman's body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive, according to authorities.

Investigators said the woman was seen with Cockerham inside the elevator of a nearby building.

