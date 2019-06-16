Man arrested in connection with deadly Oak Park shooting

OAK PARK, Mich. - Police reported they have made an arrest in connection to Saturday's deadly shooting in Oak Park.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for man considered armed and dangerous after deadly Oak Park shooting

A large police manhunt was called off Sunday afternoon after Devonte Bailey, 23, was arrested in the 24000 block of Berkley Street, just a few blocks south of the shooting. He was taken into custody at about 5:30 p.m.

Bailey is accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law at a home in the 13000 block of Burton Street, just east of Coolidge Highway. Police said an argument led to violence and a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times at about 6 p.m. at the home Saturday.

Police said Bailey fled the location on foot. He didn't have a vehicle in the area.

Police said Bailey broke into a vacant house in the neighborhood that was under construction from a recent fire. A neighbor heard suspicious noises and alerted the Oak Park police, who took Bailey into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 248-691-7520.

