Police search for man considered armed and dangerous after deadly Oak Park shooting

OAK PARK, Mich. - A heavy police presence filled a quiet Oak Park neighborhood Saturday.

Officers from Michigan State Police are assisting Oak Park police as they look for 23-year-old Devonte Bailey.

According to authorities, Bailey is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the 13000 block of Burton Street, just east of Coolidge Highway. Police said an argument led to violence and a 29-year-old man, thought to be Bailey's brother-in-law, was shot multiple times at about 6 p.m. at the home.

Police said Bailey fled the location, potentially on foot. He didn't have a vehicle in the area.

No weapon was recovered from the scene. Police said Bailey is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe he could be headed toward Detroit because he has relatives in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 248-691-7520.

Devonte Bailey (WDIV)

