Man assaulted, carjacked at home in Dearborn on Ternes Street; suspect fires shots at police

DEARBORN, Mich. - A man was assaulted, robbed and carjacked Wednesday at home on Ternes Street in Dearborn.

A suspect crashed the stolen car into a police car and shot at the police officers.

The crime spree started at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when three suspects stole the car and were involved in a police chase, crashing into a police car, firing shots at police officers and running away.

No officers were injured.

Residents near the area woke up to the sound of the car crash and gunshots.

"The police ordered us to stay home and not to go out because it wasn't safe," Dearborn resident Bill Albadany said. "They had guns and rifles."

Police say at least three suspects were involved -- one was taken into custody at 5 a.m. Police are still looking for the other two suspects.

