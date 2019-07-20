Man attacks 2 women after following them from busy areas in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Two women were attacked by a man in separate incidents after he followed them from busy spots in Hamtramck, police said.

Hamtramck's police chief is urging women not to walk alone until the man is in custody.

Around midnight Saturday at Joseph Campau Avenue in Hamtramck, an area with several popular night spots, a man started following a woman at Cashmere Street, police said.

Officials said the woman was attacked.

Another incident was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday on Caniff Street at Gallagher Street. A woman was followed and attacked.

Both women were injured, according to authorities.

In at least one of the cases, the man followed a woman home, forced his way inside and brutally assaulted her, police said.

Sources called the attack an "attempted murder."

One woman told police she believes she has seen the man lurking in the area.

Police released the below image of the man:

A man suspected of following and attacking women in Hamtramck. (WDIV)

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by MoneyTips - All rights reserved.