Man in custody after 2 women followed, assaulted in Hamtramck, police say

A man suspected of following and attacking women in Hamtramck. (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A man has been taken into custody in connection with two separate attacks on women who were being followed from busy spots in Hamtramck, police said.

Hamtramck police announced Wednesday that a suspect is in custody and warrant requests have been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Around midnight Saturday at Joseph Campau Avenue in Hamtramck, an area with several popular night spots, a man started following a woman at Cashmere Street, police said.

Officials said the woman was attacked.

Another incident was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday on Caniff Street at Gallagher Street. A woman was followed and attacked.

Both women were injured, according to authorities.

In at least one of the cases, the man followed a woman home, forced his way inside and brutally assaulted her, police said.

Sources called the attack an "attempted murder."

One woman told police she believes she has seen the man lurking in the area.

You can watch Shawn Ley's previous coverage of this story below:

