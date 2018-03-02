Man charged in connection with Detroit Opera House garage armed robbery, assault

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Darius Deontae Jackson in connection to the robbery and assault of a 61-year-old woman outside the Detroit Opera House.

According to authorities, a 61-year-old woman was followed into the Detroit Opera House's parking garage around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Once inside the garage, Jackson followed the woman to her vehicle and robbed her of money, police said. He then told her to get into the back seat, and she did because she thought he was armed, according to authorities.

Authorities said he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her. During the incident, she fought him off and fled from the vehicle and left the parking garage. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Jackson turned himself in to a Detroit police officer. Thursday, he was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and felony firearm possession.

He is expected back in court on March 14.

