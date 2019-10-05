Man charged in connection with fire that injured 5 Detroit firefighters

The suspect, 73-year-old Henry VanReyendam, was charged with one count of second degree arson, according to police. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man has been charged in connection with the Detroit house fire that injured five firefighters Thursday, police say.

The suspect, 73-year-old Henry VanReyendam, was charged with five counts of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree arson.

The vacant home in the area of Whittaker and Mullane streets went up in flames. When the firefighters went to the upper level of the house, it collapsed.

One of the firefighters suffered a broken leg. Another firefighter suffered third-degree burns and was treated at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Three other firefighters were treated and released from a hospital.

The Detroit arson unit, Detroit police, Detroit Fire Department and ATF assisted in the arrest.

An online fundraiser was created to help victims of the fire. To donate, click here.

