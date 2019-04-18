Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of Inkster teen

INKSTER, Mich. - A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Inkster teen, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday near the intersection of Avondale Street and Henry Ruff Road, just west of Middlebelt Road. Johtez Zyair Hoskins, of Ypsilanti, is accused of shooting Darian Oneal in the head at 12:30 p.m.

Oneal's body was found in the back bedroom of a home in the 800 block of Clair Street. Police said they believe it was a deadly accident, but Hoskins is still facing serious charges.

Police said Hoskins shot himself in the hand during the shooting and, upon seeing Oneal's injury, he fled the scene and went on foot to a nearby hospital. Police located Hoskins at the hospital and arrested him.

Hoskins has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and a felony firearms violation.

Watch the video above for Rod Meloni's full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.