Man facing human trafficking charges after arrest at Madison Heights hotel

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 36-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges related to human trafficking after he was arrested Tuesday at a Madison Heights hotel.

Police said James Yun was arrested at the Days Inn Hotel at 1331 W. 14 Mile Road.

He was arraigned on several prostitution charges Friday, including accepting earnings, transporting a person, keeping a house of prostitution, and a forced labor human trafficking charge.

Police have not released details about what Yun is accused of doing, but they said the victim associated with the case is a 33-year-old citizen of China who is in the United States on a Visa.

Yun was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond. Conditions of the bond include that he must surrender all passports prior to his release. He also cannot leave Michigan, must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with the victim.

