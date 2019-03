DETROIT - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday just before 9 p.m. at a gas station in the 15000 block of McNichols Road.

According to authorities, two men got into an argument at the gas station. One of the men left to get a gun from his car, and during the confrontation, had his gun taken from him and was fatally shot with his own gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

