Man fatally shot in Pontiac; victim found lying in street near vehicle, keys in hand

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man was found fatally shot Thursday night outside of a McDonald’s restaurant in Pontiac.

The shooting happened near the corner of Woodward Avenue and South Boulevard.

The victim was found lying in the street, holding the keys to his Chevrolet Suburban, which was parked in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Witnesses told authorities two men approached the Suburban before gunshots rang out. The two men were seen running from the area moments later.

The man shot several times in his mid-section and was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 33-year-old Dominique Grandberry.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Laboratory processed the scene. Surveillance videos from nearby restaurants were unable to observe the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $2,500 reward for information.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.