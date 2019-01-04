Man gets 9-25 years in prison for carjacking 88-year-old woman in Livonia parking lot

LIVONIA, Mich. - A man was sentenced to prison Friday for carjacking an 88-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot in Livonia.

Gloria Kevelighan was getting out of her car in the Walmart parking lot on Plymouth Road in September when she was attacked, officials said.

She was left beaten and bruised after Jason Malinas and Jessica St. Clair threw her to the ground and stole her car.

On Friday, Malinas was sentenced to nine to 25 years in prison for the attack.

Kevelighan turned 89 just before Christmas, and she said her life has changed for the worse since the attack.

Malinas and St. Clair were prowling the Livonia Walmart for a victim to rob and carjack, according to authorities.

Malinas also got five to 15 years for the robbery, but the two sentences will run concurrently, per a plea deal.

Malinas refused to make a statement or apologize in court.

