2 arrested after 88-year-old woman carjacked at Walmart in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - Carjackers targeted an 88-year-old woman Tuesday at a Walmart in Livonia.

The suspects knocked Gloria Kevelighan to the ground and took her car, according to police.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Thieves forget to cover tracks after carjacking 88-year-old woman in Livonia

Bystanders came to the woman's aid and police and EMS arrived shortly after the incident.

"I told them at hospital I'm a tough broad."

Kevelighan was walking toward the Walmart on Plymouth Road just before 4 p.m. when a man grabbed her.

"I tried to hit him with my cane but I couldn't," Kevelighan said.

The man stole her purse and her Ford Escape.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Sterling Heights and a 41-year-old woman from Lincoln Park later the same day as the carjacking.

Police found the suspects on the Dearborn Heights-Detroit border after they were able to track a phone that was left in Kevelighan's car.

Kevelighan is grateful to the Livonia Police Department and all the people who helped her.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Thursday.

