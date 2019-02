A man died Feb. 6, 2019 when he was hit by a vehicle in Royal Oak. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A man was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle in Royal Oak.

Police said the 53-year-old victim from Berkley was hit while crossing Woodward Avenue near Catalpa Drive about 8:20 p.m. The man was not using a crosswalk, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

