Man in 20s shot, killed during argument outside shoe store on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - A man in his 20s was shot and killed Friday during an argument outside a shoe store on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting happened at 9:48 a.m. Friday outside the VILLA shoe store at Seven Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Police said two men got into an argument inside the store and took it outside. The argument escalated, and one man shot the other, killing him, according to authorities.

Officials said they don't have any information about the shooter.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.