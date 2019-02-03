Man injured, treated for burns after Pontiac house explosion

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man was injured after being blown out of a house and burned during a gas explosion in Pontiac on Saturday night.

The explosion happened at the corner of Irwin Avenue and South Boulevard.

The man was taken to a hospital for burns.

The family next door felt the blast and saw the victim walking down the street, so they evacuated their home.

There initially was concern for other possible gas leaks.

Edward Miller, the pastor of Highway of the Holiness church, said crews were concerned about gas being inside the sanctuary.

As a result, services weren’t held at the church.

“Safety of the people is the first thing, you know?” Miller said.

On Sunday evening, Consumers Energy released a statement saying the area was safe for residents.

Here's a portion of the statement from Consumers Energy:

"During the initial investigation, the company located a gas leak in the area and repaired the source of the leak. The area is now safe for residents and businesses to resume normal activities as the area has been secured and given the all clear by company officials.

“The safety of our neighbors is our top priority and we worked diligently to make sure the area is safe,” said Garrick Rochow, senior vice president of operations for Consumers Energy. “We are actively investigating what caused the gas leak near this location. We are also working with the fire department and local officials to determine what caused the explosion. Our hearts go out to the homeowner and all of those affected by this incident.”

