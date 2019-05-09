Man killed after driving off Ford Road, hitting semi truck in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. - A 68-year-old man died Thursday after hitting a semi truck in Westland.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound on Ford Road near North Christine about 12:30 p.m. when he drove off the road on the south side of Ford. He hit a semi truck that was about to turn onto Ford, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The occupants of the truck were not injured.

Police said they aren't sure what caused the man to drive off the road. The crash remains under investigation.

