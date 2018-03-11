Man missing from Ypsilanti Township found dead in Ann Arbor Township

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A man who has been missing since Tuesday was found dead Saturday in Ann Arbor Township, authorities said.

Matthew Urban, 26, dropped off a relative at a business in the 2000 block of Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti Township at about 3 p.m. Monday He never returned home and wasn't seen at his job, authorities said.

Two people walking in the Botanical Gardens off of Dixboro Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday found what appeared to be a body partially submerged in the water, authorities said.

Authorities recovered the body and determined it was Urban. There did not appear to be evidence of foul play, authorities said.

Urban's vehicle was found Thursday night.

"Two people walking outside of WCC’s Health and Fitness Center located his car in the parking lot. The WCSO has been searching along the walking path and area around the Fitness Center and Hospital grounds, but have yet to locate Mr. Urban," a statement from the Sheriff's Office reads.

