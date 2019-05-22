Man pepper-sprayed after punching officer amid parking dispute in Wyandotte, police say

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A man was pepper-sprayed this weekend after punching an officer several times in the jaw and grabbing at his holstered gun during a parking dispute in Wyandotte, according to authorities.

John Marion Calderone, 49, parked on a manhole that's sinking into the ground near First and Maple streets around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, police said. The spot was blocked with a cone, according to officials.

A business owner confronted Calderone, who became irate, police said. An officer was called to the scene, and Calderone was given warnings to calm down, officials said.

When the officer tried to arrest Calderone, he punched assaulted the officer and tried to grab his gun, according to authorities.

The officer pepper-sprayed Calderone and took him into custody, police said.

He is charged with assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Calderone was arraigned Tuesday in 27th District Court in Wayndotte. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.