Man sentenced in crash that killed retired Sterling Heights police officer in Detroit

A 31-year-old man will spend 3½ to 15 years in prison in connection with the hit and run death of a retired suburban police sergeant in downtown Detroit.

Jimi Pierowich of Detroit was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in April to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Daryl Brown was crossing a street in December when he was struck. He died at a hospital. Brown retired from the Sterling Heights police in 2017 after 26 years and was married to Macomb County Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce.

