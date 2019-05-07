Man sentenced to 9 months in jail for vicious attack on Roseville bowling alley employee

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A man who viciously beat a bowling alley worker in Roseville learned Tuesday he will spend more time behind bars than he expected.

Cameras captured video of the attack by two men inside Apollo Lanes in October. Both of the attackers have been sentenced after the second, Branden Moore, was sentenced Tuesday morning.

When Moore walked into the Macomb County courtroom, he hoped the time he's already served in jail would count toward his sentence. Instead, he'll be in jail for longer than his sentence.

Moore's sentencing was the final page in the bowling attack case. He and Quinton Kisor are both locked up for attacking Andrew Rosenmayer, who was working behind the counter at the bowling alley.

Rosenmayer said a group of customers was breaking the rules, so he shut off their lanes.

Kisor was sentenced in March to one year in jail.

Moore's lawyer negotiated nine months in jail for a no contest plea. It's a sentence the prosecution opposed.

"He did, in fact, kick him several times in the face and in the body," a prosecutor said.

The defense team tried to say Moore was originally trying to resolve the fight until it escalated.

"It's my belief that nothing could be farther from the truth," a prosecutor said. "You went behind the counter. You were tapping him on the shoulder, and then you viciously attacked him."

Moore has been in jail for nearly seven months, but because he's on parole, it doesn't could as time served. His nine-month sentence starts now.

Kisor and Moore will be on probation for two years and have to attend anger management.

Rosenmayer had some serious injuries but has made a full recovery, officials said.

