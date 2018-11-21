Trial ordered in assault on Roseville bowling alley employee

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Two men accused of assaulting a Roseville bowling alley employee are going to trial.

Video from inside the bowling alley shows two men violently attacking an employee after they were asked to leave.

The victim, Andrew Rosenmayer, testified against the two men accused of attacking him during his work shift.

"I felt something hit the back of my head, and then I fell to the ground and then proceeded to get stomped on," Rosenmayer said.

The accused, Branden Moore and Quinton Kisor, silently shook their heads while Rosenmayer described how the October night unfolded.

Rosenmayer said Kisor and Moore were breaking alley rules with a group of people.

"I shut off their lanes, I asked them to leave, I got their shoes back," Rosenmayer said. "I had asked one of them to stop recording me with his phone that he had in my face. I had took the back of my hand, and hit it with the back of my hand and somebody threw a punch at me and hit me on the chin, and then I threw a water bottle."

Moore and Kisor are accused of throwing multiple punches, and Kisor is accused of dropping a 10-pound bowling ball on Rosenmayer's head.

"I had a large gash in the back of my head, I also had a concussion," Rosenmayer said.

The testimony and surveillance video was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

