Man sentenced to prison for hit-and-run of 12-year-old bicyclist in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man who pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle in Pontiac, abandoning his van and fleeing the state, was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Authorities said Dominique Antonio Amos struck a 12-year-old bicyclist while driving a 1996 Ford Econoline van on Baldwin Road near Garner Street. The crash happened at 4:02 p.m. Jan. 7, police said.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the boy lying in the street with serious injuries. Amos had already fled the scene, officials said.

Investigators said the boy was trying to cross Baldwin Road without a helmet when the van hit him while heading north. They found the van abandoned on Pingree Street.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital in Pontiac and transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. He was in critical condition but is now recovering at home, officials said.

Federal officials arrested Amos in Peoria, Illinois. He was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in serious impairment or death and operating while suspended.

The failure to stop charge held a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and the operating while suspended charge is a 93-day misdemeanor.

Amos was held in Peoria before his extradition to Pontiac. He pleaded no contest to the charges in May.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months to five years in prison.

