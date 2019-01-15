Man shot through dining room window while shooting music video in Detroit

A man was shot while shooting a music video in Detroit, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 26-year-old man was shot through a dining room window while shooting a music video in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Theodore Street, near Detroit's Poletown neighborhood, according to authorities.

The victim said he was at the location shooting a music video when someone fired a shot through the dining room window. He was struck in the back of his right thigh, police said.

Officials said the man is at the hospital in temporary serious condition.

No additional details were released.

Police are continuing to investigate.

