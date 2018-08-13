Man steals $1,000 worth of cigarettes from St. Clair Shores gas station

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police in St. Clair Shores are looking for a man who used a brick to break into a Citgo gas station Sunday morning.

Authorities said the burglary occurred at about 4 a.m. at the Citgo gas station located near the intersection of Little Mack Avenue and Martin Road.

The man got away with about $1,000 worth of cigarettes.

Anyone who knows the man or has any information regarding the break-in are asked to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.





