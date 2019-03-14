Man trying to transport meth in Canada busted when navigation takes him to Port Huron bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. - A man who was allegedly attempting to transport meth from Montreal to Calgary was busted when his iPhone navigation took him to a border checkpoint - Port Huron's Blue Water Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspected a Canadian vehicle at the bridge on Wednesday, driven by a Canadian citizen, Constantine Xethalis. Two others were in the vehicle.

After they were unable to provide proof of citizenship, the vehicle was searched. Officers found approximately 10 pounds of meth in tablet form.

Xethalis told police he has a $2,000 gambling debt. In exchange for waiving the debt, he agreed to transport "something" to Calgary. He said he was also asked to drive two others from Toronto to Calgary.

Xethalis made the pickups in Toronto. The group then used navigation to get to Calgary, according to the criminal complaint. The navigation guided them to the Blue Water Bridge.

Officers believe there is probably cause Xethalis did knowingly and unlawfully possess with the intent to distribute approximately 4.4 kilos of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of meth. He will face charges.

