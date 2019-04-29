Man wanted for purchasing MacBook at Bloomfield Township Best Buy using stolen debit card

Bloomfield Township police released this photo of the man wanted for debit card theft.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a case involving debit card theft.

On April 2 a woman reported $1,200 was charged on her debit card at a Best Buy store in Bloomfield Township.

Surveillance footage was uncovered showing the man who purchased an Apple MacBook using the debit card. The case is still under investigation.

If you recognize the man pictured above call police at 248-433-7755.

