Police: Man who attacked teen at Dearborn hospital punches woman at Garden City Hospital

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - A man who was caught on camera attacking a teen at Beaumont Hospital last year attacked another person at Garden City Hospital this year, police said.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows teen attacked checking into emergency room

John Deliz was charged and released for time served in connection with the February 2018 assault of a 19-year-old Muslim woman.

Police said Deliz punched another woman, Andrea Murphy, 45, at Garden City Hospital in June. The Livonia woman was walking in the emergency room, going to see her father, when Deliz, who was in a bed and had an IV in his arm, got up and punched her in the face.

Majed Moughni, the attorney for the victim last year, is also representing Murphy in a lawsuit against Garden City Hospital.

According to Moughni, security should have been watching Deliz since he has a history of hospital attacks.

Police said they don't know where Deliz currently is.

