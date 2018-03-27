Man who ran out of gas killed by driver on I-696; Westbound lanes reopened

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The westbound lanes of I-696 at Dequindre have reopened after a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said their preliminary investigation shows a driver of a passenger car ran out of gas and was parked on the right shoulder.

His father brought him gas and was parked on the shoulder. As he was refilling his car, another vehicle lost control, struck the driver, his vehicle and the father's vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said. The suspect driver has minor injures.

"He is in custody and a blood draw is being performed at an area hospital. There are no indications of alcohol or drugs at this time. Speed appears to be factor at this time. No further information is available. Roadway should reopen within the hour," MSP tweeted.

The freeway was closed while police investigated the crash, but has since reopened.

The victim of the crash is not currently known. Check back for updates.

(Update) Crash on I-696

Location: WB I-696 at Dequindre

Lanes Affected: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 27, 2018

Metro North troopers are continuing to investigate a 3 car fatal crash at W/B I-696 / Dequindre (Macomb County).

Prelim investigation shows a driver of a passenger car ran out of gas and was parked on the right shoulder. His father brought him gas and was parked on the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/fVj7q0F2qa — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.