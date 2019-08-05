Man who stole 10 firearms from Waterford gun shop and carried out robbery spree gets prison time

Over the course of about four weeks, Able used the stolen firearms to commit armed robberies at several locations in Oakland County.

DETROIT - Jeffrey Able, a 20-year-old man from Hawaii, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison after having pleaded guilty in March to robbing a gun shop and using the stolen firearms to commit armed robberies, announced United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider.

According to court records, on July 6, 2018, Able broke into the Wicked Trigger Gun Shop in Waterford and stole more than 10 firearms.

Over the course of about four weeks, Able used the stolen firearms to commit armed robberies at several locations in Oakland County.

During the robbery spree, Able would enter the locations brandishing one of the stolen firearms and demand money. Out of fear for their lives, the victims complied and gave Able the money.

Able robbed the following locations:

• July 13, 2018, 7-Eleven located at 1795 Scott Lake Road, Waterford;

• July 16, 2018, Mobile Gas Station in Highland Township, Michigan

• July 23, 2018, Alliance Catholic Credit Union in Rochester, Michigan

• Aug. 8, 2018, TCF Bank in Lathrup Village, Michigan

Able took $5,349 from the four locations during the robbery spree. The investigation was led by members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jihan Williams.

