Man who took photos of women in changing room of Sterling Heights Target faces felony charges

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Southfield man is facing felony charges after police say he took photos of women in a changing room at a Sterling Heights Target.

MORE: Women catch man snapping pictures of them in changing room at Target in Sterling Heights

Brandon Devon Woods, 27, is charged with two counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person. He was issued a $10,000 bond.

Woods was inside the store at 2310 Metropolitan Parkway at 4:30 p.m. June 15 when he took out his phone and took pictures of two women who were changing in the dressing room, police said.

When the women noticed him, they tried to confront him outside the dressing room, but he fled to the parking lot, officials said.

Woods turned himself in, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.