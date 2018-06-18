Women catch man snapping pictures of them in changing room at Target in Sterling Heights, police say

This man is accused of taking pictures of two women in a Target changing room in Sterling Heights, police said. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who took pictures of women in the dressing room of a Target store in Sterling Heights, according to authorities.

The man was inside the store at 2310 Metropolitan Parkway at 4:30 p.m. Friday when he took out his phone and took pictures of two women who were changing in the dressing room, police said.

When the women noticed the man, they tried to confront him outside the dressing room, but he fled to the parking lot, officials said.

The man left the store in a white Equinox in an unknown direction, according to police.

He was about 6 feet tall.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2825.

This man is wanted for taking pictures of women in a Sterling Heights changing room, police said. (WDIV)

The man was photographing women in the changing room of the Target at 2310 Metropolitan Parkway. (WDIV)

The man left in a white Equinox. (WDIV)

Police said the man fled the store in this white Equinox. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.