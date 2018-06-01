Man with 52 license suspensions tells Wyandotte police a license is not legally needed to drive

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A man with 52 license suspensions told police a license isn't legally needed to drive during a traffic stop May 23 in Wyandotte.

Police said a vehicle traveling north on Fort and Antoine streets was stopped at 11:28 p.m. for a defective brake light. An officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Kevin Washington, 41, via a Michigan ID card, police said.

When the officer asked Washington if he had a license, he said, "You do not legally need a license to drive."

Washington was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

