Manhunt underway in Detroit, Warren after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A manhunt is underway in Detroit and Warren for a gunman who shot a man and threatened to do more harm.

Police from Detroit and Warren are on the hunt for the man after the shooting on Detroit's west side.

Police said the shooting was over a financial dispute between two cousins and some money that was owed to a sick relative. The argument turned into a fistfight, and then one of the men pulled out a shotgun and shot the other man in the chest.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Before he was transported, the victim told police who the shooter was and where he was heading.

Police responded to the location near Frazho and Hayes roads in Warren. Detroit police are canvassing the area, and Warren and Roseville police have been put on alert.

The shooter is said to be driving a gray 2012 Chevy Cruze or Cobalt with one headlight.

Anyone who sees the car should call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

"They should call police," Detroit Police Capt. Darin Szilagy said. "Don't take any action. It's not a time for vigilantes. We want them to dial 911, tell them where they've seen the car, a good description of it, and the direction it was headed. We don't want them to follow the vehicle."

The investigation is ongoing.

