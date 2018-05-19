MAP: Livingston County's most dangerous intersections in 2017

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Grand River Avenue and Highland Road intersections in Livingston County were notorious for crashes in 2017.

Eight of the 10 most dangerous intersections involved a road that intersected with Grand River or Highland.

View a map of the intersections below.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections in the county based on the number of car crashes last year.

VIEW: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017

Below is the list of the 10 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.

1. Grand River at I-96 in Brighton

Crashes: 77, Crashes w/ injuries: 13

2. Lee Road at Whitmore Lake Road in Green Oak Township

Crashes: 64, Crashes w/ injuries: 4

3. I-96 at US-23 Interchange in Brighton Township

Crashes: 63, Crashes w/ injuries: 20

4. Highland Road at US-23 in Hartland Township

Crashes: 55, Crashes w/ injuries: 5

5. Grand River Avenue at South Latson Road in Genoa Township

Crashes: 43, Crashes w/ injuries: 4

6. Challis Road N. at West Grand River Avenue in Brighton

Crashes: 35, Crashes w/ injuries: 6

7. Highland Road at Old US-23 in Hartland Township

Crashes: 31, Crashes w/ injuries: 8

8. Grand River Avenue at Whitmore Lake Road in Brighton Township

Crashes: 38, Crashes w/ injuries: 14

9. Highland Road at Latson Road in Oceola Township

Crashes: 24, Crashes w/ injuries: 5

10. Burkhart Road at West Highland Road in Howell Township

Crashes: 23, Crashes w/ injuries: 4

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.