MAP: Monroe County's most dangerous intersections in 2017

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - Many of Monroe County's crashes in 2017 occurred at roads that intersected with Telegraph Road.

View a map of the intersections below.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections in the county based on the number of car crashes last year.

Below is the list of the 10 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.

1. Telegraph Road at Stewart Road in Frenchtown Township

Crashes: 58, Crashes w/ injuries: 10

2. Secor Road at Sterns Road in Bedford Township

Crashes: 37, Crashes w/ injuries: 7

3. Telegraph Road at Custer Road in Monroe

Crashes: 32, Crashes w/ injuries: 10

4. I-275 at Telegraph Road in Ash Township

Crashes: 27, Crashes w/ injuries: 3

5. Mall Road at N. Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township

Crashes: 23, Crashes w/ injuries: 7

6. Lewis Avenue at W. Sterns Road in Bedford Township

Crashes: 22, Crashes w/ injuries: 8

7. Cole Road at N. Monroe Street in Frenchtown Township

Crashes: 22, Crashes w/ injuries: 2

8. Lewis Avenue at Smith Road in Bedford Township

Crashes: 21, Crashes w/ injuries: 7

9. Telegraph Road at Dunbar Road in Monroe Township

Crashes: 20, Crashes w/ injuries: 5

10. Secor Road at Smith Road in Bedford Township

Crashes: 19, Crashes w/ injuries: 6

