MAP: Monroe County's most dangerous intersections in 2017

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - Many of Monroe County's crashes in 2017 occurred at roads that intersected with Telegraph Road.
View a map of the intersections below.
Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections in the county based on the number of car crashes last year.
Below is the list of the 10 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.
1. Telegraph Road at Stewart Road in Frenchtown Township
Crashes: 58, Crashes w/ injuries: 10
2. Secor Road at Sterns Road in Bedford Township
Crashes: 37, Crashes w/ injuries: 7
3. Telegraph Road at Custer Road in Monroe
Crashes: 32, Crashes w/ injuries: 10
4. I-275 at Telegraph Road in Ash Township
Crashes: 27, Crashes w/ injuries: 3
5. Mall Road at N. Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township
Crashes: 23, Crashes w/ injuries: 7
6. Lewis Avenue at W. Sterns Road in Bedford Township
Crashes: 22, Crashes w/ injuries: 8
7. Cole Road at N. Monroe Street in Frenchtown Township
Crashes: 22, Crashes w/ injuries: 2
8. Lewis Avenue at Smith Road in Bedford Township
Crashes: 21, Crashes w/ injuries: 7
9. Telegraph Road at Dunbar Road in Monroe Township
Crashes: 20, Crashes w/ injuries: 5
10. Secor Road at Smith Road in Bedford Township
Crashes: 19, Crashes w/ injuries: 6
