MAP: Washtenaw County's most dangerous intersections in 2017

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - All of Washtenaw County's most dangerous intersections in 2017 were located in Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township.

View a map of the intersections below.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections in the county based on the number of car crashes last year.

Below is the list of the 10 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.

1. State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 110, Crashes w/ injuries: 2

2. Hogback Road at Washtenaw Avenue in Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 75, Crashes w/ injuries: 16

3. Carpenter Road at Packard Street in Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 49, Crashes w/ injuries: 11

4. Golfside Drive at Washtenaw Avenue in Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 45, Crashes w/ injuries: 10

5. US-23 at Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 44, Crashes w/ injuries: 6

6. Hill Street at Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor

Crashes: 43, Crashes w/ injuries: 7

7. Huron Parkway at Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor

Crashes: 42, Crashes w/ injuries: 6

8. Green Road at Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor

Crashes: 38, Crashes w/ injuries: 14

9. Carpenter Road at West Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 37, Crashes w/ injuries: 9

10. Carpenter Road at East Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 37, Crashes w/ injuries: 8

