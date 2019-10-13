Marine vet walks around Lake Michigan to raise awareness for veteran suicides

Travis Snyder walked around Lake Michigan to raise awareness about veteran suicides. (Photo: Facebook.com/travishikesaroundlakemi)

MANISTEE, Mich. - A Marine veteran's mission to end veteran suicide took him on a journey around Lake Michigan.

On average, 22 veterans die by suicide each day.

If you or someone you know needs help, click here for suicide prevention resources.

Travis Snyder laced up his walking shoes and set out on a 42-day, 810 mile hike that started and ended Sunday in Manistee, Michigan.

Snyder began his walk quietly, but as people got word of what he was doing, he quickly garnered a lot of attention and support. A Facebook page showcasing the trip has more than 3,500 likes, and his expedition was shared widely on social media.

People even joined Snyder on his trek and let him stay with them at night.

