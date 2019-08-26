Marysville city council candidate quits race after racist remarks

MARYSVILLE, Mich. - Marysville City Council candidate Jean Cramer formally withdrew from the race on Monday.

The moves comes after Cramer's remarks about keeping Marysville white received national condemnation.

"This really should be an eye-opening experience for her," said Marysville Mayor Dan Damman. "I like to think that decision was based on public outcry. I like to think she recognized herself as unfit to serve as a public official."

Cramer spoke to Local 4 on Friday and doubled down on her comments.

"Mixed marriage, that’s what’s wrong," Cramer told Local 4. Then after being asked whether she was a racist, Cramer responded, "Me? No! I have no problem with black people."

She was later asked if she just didn't want interracial marriages and responded saying they were wrong and immoral.

While Cramer has withdrawn from the race, her name will still appear on the ballot. According to the Elections Bureau of Michigan, the deadline to remove a candidate was April 29.

"So her name will still appear on the ballot. Can’t do anything about that, but it is my sincere hope she doesn’t receive a single vote," Damman said.

The mayor said Cramer did the right thing and hopes to put this behind the city.

"There’s no city that’s perfect, but the ideology of that candidate is inherently flawed and wasn’t received by our council and residents," he said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.