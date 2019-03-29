Melvindale police searching for thieves who stole from eyeglass store

Police released photos of the men wanted for larceny that happened at an eyeglass store in Melvindale.

MELVINDALE, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men who stole from an eyeglass store in Melvindale on March 18.

The two thieves are being sought in connection with the larceny that happened at Stephen Lukas Optical. Police did not provide information on what was stolen or the value of the items taken from the store.

Police provided photos of the two thieves. If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 313-429-1070.

