Melvindale police sergeant charged with willful neglect of duty in handling of drunk man

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A Melvindale police sergeant has been charged with willful neglect of duty in connection with his handling of a drunk man, officials said.

Sgt. Matthew Lawrence Furman, 34, of Allen Park, and another officer were dispatched at 9:44 p.m. Feb. 1 to a home in the 17300 block of Clarran Avenue, police said.

The call was for a drunk and disorderly person, according to authorities.

While trying to escort the drunk man down the stairs into the basement to recover, Furman caused the man to fall down, according to police.

Furman willfully neglected his duty while handling the man, officials said.

Emergency medical workers were called and took the man to a nearby hospital, police said.

Furman was originally charged with assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor, and willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor. The assault charge was dropped.

Furman was arraigned Monday and given a personal bond in 28th District Court in Southgate. He entered a no contest plea to willful neglect of duty. He was given one year of probation with the condition that he attend anger management classes, officials said.

