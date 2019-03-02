Melvindale police: Van driver cleared of any wrongdoing in 'stranger danger' incident

Police investigated the situation and were able to locate the van and driver. After investigating the situation, police determined there is no threat to students' safety.

DETROIT - This week, Allendale Elementary School sent a letter to parents regarding a "stranger danger" incident and informed them to be on alert for a white van with a trailer attached to it.

Police investigated the situation and were able to locate the van and driver. After investigating the situation, police determined there is no threat to students' safety.

The man was speaking to another person and not the student. Police said the student did not realize that and thought the man was speaking to her.

Everyone involved has been interviewed and cleared of any wrongdoing.

The man allegedly asked the 9-year-old girl if she wanted to get in his van Thursday morning.

